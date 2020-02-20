Regina police investigating hit and run near Southland Mall

Regina police are investigating after a hit and run near the Southland Mall.

Police say on Wednesday, February 19, at around 4:45 p.m., police were called to a business on the 2900 block of Gordon Road. The Southland Mall is at 2965 Gordon Road.

They were told a 44-year-old woman was walking across a parking lot when a fast westbound vehicle hit her. The vehicle then continued without stopping.

Police say it was a red vehicle and the driver was described as a woman in her forties with grey hair.

The woman who was hit was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Regina police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.