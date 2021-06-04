Regina police identify driver in hit and run involving pedestrian

Regina police have identified the driver involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Winnipeg Street around 8:50 a.m. CST Thursday. The pedestrian sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene of the crash until officers arrived. Witnesses reported that the driver got out of the vehicle in and attempt to assist the victim, but left after the victim refused that help.

Police say the driver has since been identified as a 37-year-old man and has been issued two tickets: one for failing to stop for a pedestrian and another for failing to report the crash to the police.