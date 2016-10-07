Section of Osler Street in Regina may be rezoned to accommodate police headquarters expansion

The Regina Police Service is looking to expand its headquarters onto its adjacent property, the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company depot, and it wants to close a section of Osler Street to do it.

The police service owns an adjacent property to their headquarters on the 1700 block of Osler Street, which it purchased from the province for $16 million after the closure of the Crown bus company.

It's asking city council to consider approving a rezoning application at its Wednesday meeting to allow construction to connect the two buildings. The proposal has received conditional approval from the neighbouring Heritage Community Association, pending satisfactory consultation.

"We would like RPS and the city to conduct a comprehensive consultation with our neighbourhood, including an open house where members of our community have an opportunity to see and provide input on detailed draft facility designs," wrote Shayna Stock, a representative for the community association, in her delegation to city council.

Stock said the organization, which owns some of the land that's proposed for rezoning, is aware the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents logistical challenges to consultation, but said a delay in progress is preferable if it means proper engagement.

Wednesday's meeting will also include discussion about a discretionary use application for a proposed Sobey's liquor store on the corner of Retallack Street and 13th Avenue in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The lot had been the site of multiple buildings but they were destroyed in a fire decades ago. The site was never redeveloped.

"A liquor store is not needed for the neighbourhood," reads a delegation statement from city resident Joanne Havelock. "There are several other outlets selling liquor in the area. It does not contribute to a positive family neighbourhood atmosphere."

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting will run the gamut as councillors will also discuss sign bylaws and a bylaw regulating the use of plastic bags in the City of Regina.

Council will also take another look at a proposed funding grant for virtual Canada Day celebrations.

An earlier committee meeting had been expected to deal with the issue but as the grant lacked detail, it was forwarded to city council instead of the administration and finance committee.