Regina police hand out $865 fine to driver going more than double the speed limit after snowstorm
Police tweet said driver was going 106 km/h on a 50 km/h street
Regina police have fined a driver $865 for going more than double the speed limit.
Police tweeted about the fine Monday night after a snowstorm brought 15-20 centimetres of snow to Regina. It said the driver was going 106 km/h on Courtney Street — in the northwest part of the city — which has a 50 km/h speed limit.
The driver's vehicle has also been impounded for seven days, police said in the tweet.
Breaking News; This driver must have been so excited that Sandra Masters is our new mayor elect that they were driving 106km/hr on Courtney St (50 zone). $865 and a 7 day impound squashed the excitement. Thanks Cst L Power <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://t.co/wQDQaiSmGv">pic.twitter.com/wQDQaiSmGv</a>—@RPSTrafficUnit