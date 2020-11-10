Regina police hand out $865 fine to driver going more than double the speed limit after snowstorm

Regina police have fined a driver $865 for going more than double the speed limit.

Police tweeted about the fine Monday night after a snowstorm brought 15-20 centimetres of snow to Regina. It said the driver was going 106 km/h on Courtney Street — in the northwest part of the city — which has a 50 km/h speed limit.

The driver's vehicle has also been impounded for seven days, police said in the tweet.