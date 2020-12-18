Several arrests in connection with gun manufacturing operation: Regina police

There was a heavier police presence in Regina than usual Thursday because of an investigation involving an illegal gun manufacturing operation that led to several arrests, police say.

The Regina integrated crime reduction team — which includes members from the Regina Police Service and the RCMP and focuses on guns, gangs, drugs and property crimes — executed a number of search warrants in Regina and parts of rural Saskatchewan Thursday morning.

There was no risk to public safety, Regina police said.

In Regina, police searched properties on Fines Drive near Glencairn, in the 2100 block of Rae Street and the 1100 block of Rose Street near downtown, the 1100 block of Elliott Street near the Eastview neighbourhood, the 1500 block of Bond Street near Glenelm, and the 1600 block of St. John Street near Tuxedo Park.

Police also searched properties in the rural municipality of Lajord, about 40 kilometres southeast of Regina, and the villages of Fillmore, Lebret and Saskatchewan Beach.

Police said several people were arrested as a result of the searches, but did not provide more details Thursday.

More information will be made available once the investigation is finished, Regina police said.

