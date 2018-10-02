Regina police foil bid to smuggle drugs into detention centre

A combination of "astute observation, investigation and medical intervention" thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs into a detention facility, Regina police say.

On Sept. 26, police say a man,37, turned himself in at the Regina Police Service for breach of curfew.

He was taken into custody and put into a detention cell, but he soon gave police a reason to conduct a body search.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the individual's actions, it was suspected he may be hiding drugs on/in his person in order to smuggle them into the Regina Correctional Centre," police said in a news release.

Upon investigation, police said, they found the suspect was hiding drugs in his body.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital to have the drugs safely removed, and then remanded to correctional centre staff.

Charges are pending.