53-year-old man charged with arson after Regina condo fire

Police have charged a Regina man with arson in connection with a condo fire earlier this month.

Crews were called to 6543 Rochdale Boul. on Nov. 8. A 53-year-old faces arson charges in connection with the fire. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

On Nov. 8, Regina police and firefighters were called to an address on Rochdale Boulevard, west of Devonshire Drive, where they found a multi-unit condo building on fire. 

One man was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The building sustained significant damage. 

Following their investigation, Regina police arrested a 53-year-old man, who is charged with arson with disregard for human life.

He's been released with an undertaking to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2019.

