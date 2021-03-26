Arrest made after someone points gun at a person in a Regina backyard

Regina police have a man in custody after a firearm, possibly an airsoft gun, was pointed at a person.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of McIntyre Street.

Police said the victim came across a person in a backyard.

When the suspect was confronted he allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim before running away.

Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man without incident on the 500 block of McIntyre Street and recovered an airsoft gun.

The 24-year-old suspect is charged with possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and uttering threats.

He will make his first court appearance this morning.