Regina police investigate after finding woman's body in Al Ritchie neighbourhood

Regina police remained at the scene of a death investigation Monday morning, a day after officers found a woman's body in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood.

Patrol members were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street at 2:47 p.m CST on Sunday, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

Police initially said they were gathering information on a serious incident.

Officers were spotted searching garbage bins in the area and a forensic van was sent to the scene.

Regina police officers were searching garbage bins in the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street on Sunday afternoon. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)

The police service now says it has started a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

No details on the woman's identity have been released.

Two police cruisers remained at the scene on Monday, with police tape blocking off an alley way.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.