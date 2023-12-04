Content
Saskatchewan

Regina police investigate after finding woman's body in Al Ritchie neighbourhood

The Regina Police Service says officers found a dead woman’s body on Sunday afternoon in the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street.

Officers were searching garbage bins in the area

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
A blue and white police cruiser is parked in front of an alleyway. Yellow police tape can be seen blocking off the area.
Regina Police Service remain on scene of a death investigation on Winnipeg St. in Regina. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Regina police remained at the scene of a death investigation Monday morning, a day after officers found a woman's body in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood.

Patrol members were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street at 2:47 p.m CST on Sunday, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

Police initially said they were gathering information on a serious incident.

Officers were spotted searching garbage bins in the area and a forensic van was sent to the scene.

Police cars lined up street alongside a ambulance and forensics van
Regina police officers were searching garbage bins in the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street on Sunday afternoon. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)

The police service now says it has started a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

No details on the woman's identity have been released.

Two police cruisers remained at the scene on Monday, with police tape blocking off an alley way.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

