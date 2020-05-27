Dead male found inside burning vehicle in Regina

Regina police are investigating after a dead male was found inside a burning vehicle in the city.

Police said that on Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m. CST, officers found a parked vehicle engulfed in flames at the intersection of 13th Avenue E. and Embury Street.

Firefighters was called to the scene.

"Early investigation revealed there was a person inside the vehicle," police said.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A video taken by a witness, who CBC has allowed to remain anonymous, shows firefighters putting out the burning truck. (Submitted)

Officers secured the area and called in the major crimes and forensic identification units, along with the coroner service.

Police say the male's next of kin have been notified. The circumstances around the man's death are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.