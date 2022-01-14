Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Mobile Crisis Services employee fired, Regina police asked to investigate financial irregularities

Regina's Mobile Crisis Services says an employee has been fired and police are investigating after what it calls "payroll irregularities" were discovered.

Non-profit hired an independent company for a forensic audit in July of last year

Regina police have been asked to look at allegations of financial irregularities at Mobile Crisis Services. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

The non-profit first hired an independent company for a forensic audit in July of last year, it said in a Friday news release.

That audit was then sent to Regina police for criminal investigation. There's no word yet on any charges.

The organization says it put in new safeguards as soon as it became aware of the issue.

Mobile Crisis performs a number of community services, including child welfare investigations.

It's also responsible for the province's farm stress and problem gambling helplines.

The agency did not say how much money was involved.

