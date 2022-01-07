Regina Police to dispose of potentially explosive chemicals at U of R campus Friday

Members of the Regina Police Service are set to be on the University of Regina campus Friday to dispose of chemicals that have become unstable.

In a press release, the University found the unstable chemicals during an inventory check of bottles stored in science laboratories in the Research and Innovation Centre and the adjoining lab building at the university. They had degraded to a point that, if disturbed, posed a risk of explosion.

That means police will be required to dispose of the chemicals by detonating them. The university warned that the chemicals will be remotely detonated in an "unpopulated" area of the campus and those nearby can expect loud noises.

"The University of Regina, like other post-secondary intuitions, uses chemicals for teaching and research purposes," it said in the release.

"While the majority of these chemicals do not pose an explosive risk, health and safety protocols and procedures are in place for the safe handling, storage and disposal of chemicals used on campus."

The University said they immediately closed access to the labs as per police advice and faculty, staff and students who use the labs have been notified of the situation.

The entrances to the two buildings are locked with accompanying signs and barriers and road access has been restricted.

CBC has contacted the University and Regina Police for more information.