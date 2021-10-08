Regina Police employees now need negative COVID-19 test or double vaccination

The Regina Police Service is being added to the list of agencies requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative rapid COVID-19 test for employees.

The police service had been separated from the City of Regina's plans and was set to release their own policies.

On Thursday evening, the police service said it would require employees to be fully vaccinated or submit a negative test at the beginning of their work week.

While it was only just announced, a release from the Regina Police Service said the measure has been in effect since Monday.

"At this time, we can say almost 90% of our employees, both civilian and sworn, have been fully vaccinated, with two more patrol shifts starting their work week this weekend," the release said.

The police service's decision was made in consultation with the Regina Police Service executive team, Regina Police Association and legal teams to ensure the policy complied with laws.

Employees are also required to mask when moving outside of their immediate workspace and members of the public entering the Police headquarters also need face coverings.