Regina police on scene at eastside Superstore after possible bomb threat

Regina police are on the scene at the Superstore in the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive after a report that there may be an explosive device there.

Police were called around 10:50 a.m. CST Friday. The business and the parking lot have been evacuated and police are asking that people avoid the store.

The explosive disposal unit is on scene and police are continuing to investigate.

Police said more details would be released as the investigation continues.