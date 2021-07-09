Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Regina police on scene at eastside Superstore after possible bomb threat

The business and the parking lot have been evacuated and police are asking that people avoid the store.

Business and parking lot have been evacuated

CBC News ·
Police are asking people to stay away from the store. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Regina police are on the scene at the Superstore in the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive after a report that there may be an explosive device there. 

Police were called around 10:50 a.m. CST Friday. The business and the parking lot have been evacuated and police are asking that people avoid the store. 

The explosive disposal unit is on scene and police are continuing to investigate.

Police said more details would be released as the investigation continues. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now