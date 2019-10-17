Regina police arrest man found to have 44 bicycles believed to be stolen

If your bicycle was stolen in Regina recently, police may have it.

On Wednesday, officers arrested a man who had 44 bicycles police believe are stolen in his possession,.

The man was also busted with other stolen property, including a motorcycle. He also had a replica handgun and a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun.

Police made the arrest after being called to Richardson Crescent to assist the Sheriff's Office.

The man is charged with careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 28.

Police say bike owners who have reported their property stolen will be notified if there is a recovery.