Regina police arrest man found to have 44 bicycles believed to be stolen
Man also in possession of stolen motorcycle, replica pistol and sawed-off shotgun
If your bicycle was stolen in Regina recently, police may have it.
On Wednesday, officers arrested a man who had 44 bicycles police believe are stolen in his possession,.
The man was also busted with other stolen property, including a motorcycle. He also had a replica handgun and a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun.
Police made the arrest after being called to Richardson Crescent to assist the Sheriff's Office.
The man is charged with careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 28.
Police say bike owners who have reported their property stolen will be notified if there is a recovery.
