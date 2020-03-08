Regina police arrest 6, seize drugs and 'numerous' guns

Regina police say charges will be laid after "numerous" guns and drugs were seized from a North Central address on Saturday evening.

An operation involving a number of police, including the SWAT team, started on the 1000 block of Wascana St. at around 7:50 p.m. CST.

Just before 11 p.m., police said the operation had concluded.

They said it ended peacefully, with six people arrested.

There are no details on the charges yet.

Police thanked the residents of the street for their patience.



