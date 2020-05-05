Regina police reporting 11 deaths, more than 200 drug overdoses so far in 2020

While much attention is focused on the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regina police warn there's still another deadly epidemic.

Police say the number of drug overdoses in the city continues to climb.

They say there have been 233 overdose events known to police since January 1st, and 11 deaths that were confirmed to be drug-related. Eleven other deaths are not confirmed to be drug-related yet.

Police are reminding that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects people from charges for possession of a controlled substance when they call 9-1-1 for help for someone who has overdosed.

Police say the signs of an opioid overdose include:

Difficulty walking, talking or staying awake

Blue lips or nails

Very small pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Slow, weak or no breathing

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Saskatoon paramedics reporting record week of overdoses

Meanwhile in Saskatoon, paramedics are reporting a record week of overdose calls.

Medavie Health Services West reported 88 overdose calls on the week of April 27, 2020. Medavie said the average before was 40 to 45 overdose calls weekly that involve crystal meth, heroin, alcohol and marijuana.

"These numbers are very alarming to us, especially having 20 patients in a week that required Narcan administration to wake them up" Troy Davies, director of public affairs for the service said in a statement.

"We did anticipate a slight rise to these numbers due to the current COVID pandemic and the mental health effects it's having on residents but to see these numbers double in a week was startling to see," Davies said.

The health services is encouraging people to reach out for help if they are feeling depressed or any mental health signs or symptoms.