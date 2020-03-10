Regina police arrest 5 people in drug bust, including man wanted in relation to Alta. homicides

A Toronto man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to homicides in Lethbridge and Edmonton was one of five people arrested in Regina on Friday on an unrelated issue, Regina police announced in a news release.

Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, had already been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with two separate homicides before he was busted for drug offences Friday.

On Feb. 6, after 10:30 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of University Drive West. Officers found a 35-year-old man dead inside the home.

Two days later, on Feb. 8, in Edmonton, Mihamed Ahmed Makaran, 32, was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard.

Dhiblawe was arrested Friday along with four others when search warrants were executed at homes on the 1200 blocks of Retallack Street and Robinson Street.

He's charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Fentanyl has been linked to four deaths in the city in 2020, with another three under investigation. The Regina Police Service said that as of Monday, they know of at least 92 overdoses in the city this year.

Police seized more than 380 grams of fentanyl. Crack cocaine, methamphetamine, approximately $4,000 cash and a loaded, stolen .40-calibre handgun were seized.

A 21-year-old man from Scarborough, a 46-year-old Regina man and a 47-year-old Regina woman were also arrested and charged with various offences.

The Scarborough man is also facing the same three drug charges as Dhiblawe, as well as possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The Regina man is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possessing the proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failure to comply with a court order.

The 46-year-old woman is accused of trafficking fentanyl and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The fifth person arrested, a 34-year-old woman, was charged with a breach of undertaking.