Regina police seize $300K cash, nearly a kilo of cocaine from Glenelm Park residence

Regina police have charged a 28-year-old man from Toronto after a drug bust in the city's east end netted $300,000, nearly a kilogram of of cocaine and evidence of drug trafficking.

CBC News ·
Regina Police Service's drug unit followed up an investigation into drug trafficking with a Wednesday search of a city residence. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina police have charged a 28-year-old man from Toronto after a Wednesday drug bust in the city's east end netted $300,000 in cash, more than 800 grams of cocaine and other evidence of drug trafficking. 

The police's drug unit followed up its investigation into illegal drug trafficking on Wednesday with a search on Froom Crescent, in Glenelm Park.

Following the bust, police charged the male suspect with possessing proceeds of crime worth more than $5,000, trafficking proceeds of crime, and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court on those charges on Thursday.

