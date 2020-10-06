Regina man arrested after alleged string of domestic assaults

A 27-year-old Regina man has been arrested after an alleged string of domestic assaults. The man is facing drug charges, assault with a weapon charges and an uttering threats charge, among others.

Police were notified of two assaults that were alleged to have happened on the night of Oct.1. The man and the victim — a woman who is known to him — were at a business in the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard when police say the first assault happened. Police said they both got into the man's truck, where another assault happened.

The next day, police got word that the man had been threatening the woman with a gun. He left that scene in his truck. Police tried to spike belt his trick, but that was unsuccessful. They later found the truck abandoned, and got a warrant to search it.

On the night of Oct. 4, police located the man and took him into custody without incident.