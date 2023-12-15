Regina police use dog to arrest 2 girls, 12 and 13, allegedly involved in bear spray incident

Regina police say two girls, aged 12 and 13, tried to evade officers after a bear spray attack. Officers then used a police dog to help arrest the two girls, injuring one of them.

Resource officers responded to Mother Teresa Middle School at about 2 p.m. CST Thursday after a call about a bear spray incident, according to a police news release.

They found a 12-year-old who told them two girls approached, sprayed her then fled, police say.

Police say they then received reports of the two suspects at Imperial Community School, where a witness told police one of the suspects had a gun.

Officers searched the area near Imperial school — including the surrounding streets and back alleys — using police dogs.

The two suspects were arrested after a short chase. One of the girls was injured and treated for dog bites, police say.

Police say they found bear spray and a machete on one of the girls.

The 12-year-old is now charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Jan. 29.

The 13-year-old is charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions of a release order, and is scheduled to make her first appearance on Feb. 1.