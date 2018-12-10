Regina police investigating death of man found on street
Regina police are investigating the death of a man who was found injured on Thursday afternoon.
Man was found injured, but later died in hospital
Police responded to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, northeast of downtown, at 5 p.m. CST on Thursday after a report of an injured person.
The injured man was taken to hospital but later died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said the man was found in North Central. In fact, he was found northeast of downtown.Mar 06, 2020 11:34 AM CT