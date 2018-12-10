Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigating death of man found on street
Saskatchewan

Regina police investigating death of man found on street

Regina police are investigating the death of a man who was found injured on Thursday afternoon.

Man was found injured, but later died in hospital

CBC News ·
Regina Police are encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact them or Crime Stoppers. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police are investigating the death of a man who was found injured on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, northeast of downtown, at 5 p.m. CST on Thursday after a report of an injured person.

The injured man was taken to hospital but later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story said the man was found in North Central. In fact, he was found northeast of downtown.
    Mar 06, 2020 11:34 AM CT
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News