Regina police, coroner investigate after man found dead on Montague Street

Police in Regina are investigating after the body of a man was found on Montague Street Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of Montague Street early Thursday. During their investigation, they discovered a dead adult male outside.

EMS attended the scene and confirmed the man was dead. Police secured the location and called for a coroner.

Police are working to identify the body and notify next-of-kin, according to a Thursday news release. They did not say whether the death is considered suspicious.

The police and the corner are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.