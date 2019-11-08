Regina police investigating man's death

Regina police are investigating after a man was found dead on the 1800 block of St. John St. Thursday night.

Police were called there around 11:20 p.m. CST. Paramedics on scene confirmed the death.

The man's identity has been confirmed, but police aren't sharing it at this point.

Police said they couldn't say whether the death was suspicious.

The Coroner, the forensic identification unit and the major crimes unit were called in.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.