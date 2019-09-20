Regina police raid car dealership, 70-year-old man facing 12 charges
Regina police have charged a 70-year-old man with various charges after a police sting caught the man with stolen property at his business on Dewdney Avenue.
Man found in possession of a vehicle which had been stolen from Calgary
Regina police have charged a 70-year-old man for allegedly trafficking in stolen vehicles.
The man operates a dealership on the 3000 block of Dewdney Ave. and has been under investigation since June, police said in a news release.
Police say their investigation initially involved four stolen vehicles. When police made an arrest on Tuesday, there was a fifth stolen vehicle located.
A search warrant was executed at the business. Police located and seized stolen vehicle parts and "other evidence."
The Saskatchewan Beach man is charged with:
- five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
- four counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime.
- two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number.
- one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The man will appear in provincial court on Oct. 31.
