Regina police raid car dealership, 70-year-old man facing 12 charges

Regina police have charged a 70-year-old man for allegedly trafficking in stolen vehicles.

The man operates a dealership on the 3000 block of Dewdney Ave. and has been under investigation since June, police said in a news release.

Police say their investigation initially involved four stolen vehicles. When police made an arrest on Tuesday, there was a fifth stolen vehicle located.

A search warrant was executed at the business. Police located and seized stolen vehicle parts and "other evidence."

The Saskatchewan Beach man is charged with:

five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

four counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime.

two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number.

one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man will appear in provincial court on Oct. 31.