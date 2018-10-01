Regina police arrest man who escaped from custody
Regina police have arrested a man who escaped from custody during a hospital visit in September.
Man escaped during medical escort
The 46-year-old was serving time at Regina Correctional Centre but escaped during a medical escort around 3 p.m. CST on Wednesday, according to a news release.
He was arrested at a business near Park Street and Victoria Avenue, on the city's east side.