Regina police cruiser among vehicles hit in series of crashes on Ring Road

Regina police are urging drivers to slow down in icy conditions after a series of Friday morning crashes on Ring Road, between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street South.

Police said it began with an eastbound pickup truck sliding head-on into the Albert Street exit sign.

The driver was checked over by paramedics and is expected to be OK.

While police were on scene dealing with that crash, officers said one of their cruisers was sideswiped by a westbound car.

Regina police said the driver of a truck that slid head-on into the Albert Street South exit sign on Ring Road wasn't injured in the crash. (Jessie Anton/CBC)

As a result, police said at least three other drivers hit the brakes, spiralling their vehicles into the ditch.

None of them — including the officer inside the sideswiped cruiser — was hurt in the process, police said.



Traffic in the area was slowed down for a few hours, as crews cleaned up the scene and vehicles were towed out of the ditch.