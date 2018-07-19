Crash involving Regina police vehicle, car injures 2

A Regina Police Service cruiser was involved in a collision during the early hours of Thursday morning, temporarily shutting down traffic at an east side intersection.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. CST at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Park Street and involved a car and a police SUV.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were removed from the scene and traffic was reopened around 7 a.m.