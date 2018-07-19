Skip to Main Content
Crash involving Regina police vehicle, car injures 2

A Regina Police Service vehicle was involved in a collision during the early hours of Thursday morning, temporarily shutting down traffic at an east side intersection.

Collision occurred at intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Park Street

The police vehicle was undriveable after the crash on the east end of Regina. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. CST at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Park Street and involved a car and a police SUV.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were removed from the scene and traffic was reopened around 7 a.m.

Drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Cory Coleman/CBC)
