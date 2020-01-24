Regina police investigating after man dies early Friday morning

Regina police are investigating after a man was found critically injured on Friday morning and later died.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Wascana Street at around 1:29 a.m. CST on Jan. 24 for a report of an injured man.

Officers requested EMS and attempted first aid until paramedics arrived, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at around 1:41 a.m. CST.

Officers secured the scene and called for additional resources, including the coroner.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing and that police are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.