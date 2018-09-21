Beware of credit card thieves and subterfuge, Regina police say

Regina police are giving the public a heads-up about criminals who use distraction methods to steal people's credit cards.

The crooks typically target a lone, older victim. They may pretend to drop some money as an excuse to engage the victim.

In one recent case, a suspect approached someone as they were loading groceries into a vehicle.

The suspect told the victim there was money under the vehicle. While the person was looking, the suspect grabbed the victim's wallet.

The person later returned to the scene of the theft and attempted to return the wallet — but only after withdrawals and purchases were attempted with the ill-gotten cards.

Police say the thefts have resulted in thousands of dollars of credit card withdrawals and purchases in the city.

And they are warning people to keep their wallets and credit cards secure.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.