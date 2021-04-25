Tickets issued following COVID-19 restriction protest in Regina

Four people in Regina went home with tickets for violating Saskatchewan's public health orders over the weekend.

A police news release indicated at roughly 2 p.m. officers were monitoring an event protesting the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, with roughly 150 to 160 people attending.

During the event, police observed "apparent violations" of the public health order, and after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, issued four tickets as a result.

The event was said to be peaceful and police say no arrests were made.

Police noted however the event remains under investigation and say further charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about the event is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Regina Police Service.