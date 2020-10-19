33-year-old arrested for 'fraud and counterfeiting activities,' say Regina police

A Regina man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several businesses in the city were swindled, police say.

The Regina Police Service arrested the man, 33, after he was identified as a suspect in four cases of counterfeiting.

The man had committed "fraud and counterfeiting activites" at a restaurant in Acres 21 plaza on Chuka Boulevard, a retail store near the Southland Mall and a business each on in the 5700 block of Rochdale Boulevard and 3400 block of East Quance Street, police said.

The incidents took place between Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, police added.

Police tracked down the 33-year-old on Sunday. Officers unsuccessfully tried to negotiate him from his house, so police obtained a search warrant. The man was taken into custody without further incident, Regina Police Service said.

The man is charged with four counts of utter or use of counterfeit money, three counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

In addition to the charges linked to counterfeiting, the 33-year-old is charged with resisting arrest and breach of probation.

The main is slated to appear in provincial court at 2 p.m. Monday.

