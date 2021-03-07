Regina police, coroners service launch investigation into Sunday morning death
Officers were called to the 100 block of St John Street, at the corner of 5th Avenue N., for reports of an injured man just after 4:15 a.m. CST Sunday.
Officers found injured man when they arrived on scene but he was later pronounced dead
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and police in Regina are investigating after a man died Sunday morning.
EMS was also dispatched but it was determined the man was "beyond help," according to a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police said their investigation is in its infancy and no further details were available. More information would be released at a later date.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
