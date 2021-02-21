Regina police, Coroners Service investigating Sunday morning death

Police in Regina were called to investigate reports of an injured man who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Garnet Street at 6:30 a.m. CST Sunday for reports of an injured man.

Emergency Medical Services was also dispatched and took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were on the 1000 block of Garnet Street investigating Sunday morning. Officers are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to investigate the man's death.

Police could not offer any more information about their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC News: