Regina police confirm body found last week is missing university student

Regina Police confirmed the identity of the body found late last week is 19-year-old Promise "Max" Chukwudum.

Chukwudum, a student at the University of Regina, was reported missing on Nov. 17 after he was last seen leaving a residence in the Marshall Crescent area of Regina.

Police noted temperatures dropped well below -20 C on the night he went missing and said he was wearing a dark sweater, with grey sweat pants and a dark-coloured tuque.

Regina police would later expand their search to include areas between the Normanview and Whitmore Park neighbourhoods — the areas where Chukwudum was last seen and lived respectively.

They then took steps to expand their search to rural areas around Regina and used aerial searches to try and find him..

Last week, police were called to an area around the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive — roughly one kilometre from Chukwudum's last known location — for a report of a deceased man.

At the time, police would not confirm the identity and said next of kin needed to be notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Dec. 24.

A statement from Regina police said they are working with the provincial coroner and conducting a death investigation to "fully understand the circumstances of this death."

Police said there are still steps to complete in the investigation, however there is no indication Chukwudum's death was the result of a criminal action.

Community rallies around family, friends

Numerous search efforts were organized to find Chukwudum, in addition to the police investigation.

Chukwudum's father travelled from Nigeria to Canada to take part in some of the searches.

His sister Chinaza also organized search efforts that swept through Wascana Park earlier this month.

A rally scheduled for Dec. 22, planned to raise awareness about Chukwudum's disappearance, was abruptly cancelled.

At that time, organizers offered no comment about the sudden cancellation.