More than 3,000 people wanted by Regina police, but many don't live in Regina

There are more than 3,000 people wanted by Regina police and the number of warrants for Criminal Code violations is up slightly, according to a mid-year analysis of the police service's warrant strategy.

The number of warrants related to Criminal Code offences ticked upward during the first six months of the year, with 2,616 people wanted for 3,108 warrants by June 30, up from 3,075 warrants in January.

Only 31 per cent of the people wanted for those warrants are believed to be living in Regina.

Overall, the number of outstanding warrants decreased by five per cent between, dropping from 4,287 on Jan. 1 to 4065 on Jan. 30.



The number of wanted people stayed basically the same, from 3,059 to 3,057.

"When you see a big pile of warrants, understand that a lot of them are not what I would consider to be really serious in nature," Regina police Chief Evan Bray said Wednesday at a Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting where the warrant numbers were on the agenda.

About 950 of the outstanding warrants issued are for provincial or municipal bylaw infractions. In contrast to the more serious offences, ninety-six per cent of those warrants are for people believed to be in Regina.

Police say officers apprehend suspects on warrant based on factors like severity of the alleged crime, number of warrants and whether they are known to be in the city.