Regina police investigating after collision Wednesday

Police have four men in custody and are investigating after a fleeing vehicle hit another automobile.

At around 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 11, police were called to an alley in the 600 block of Athol Street. Police said they received information about a suspicious vehicle where someone had a firearm.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle matching the description driving south nearby. The vehicle came to a stop on 5th Avenue and a police officer approached on foot.

When the officer approached, the driver went into reverse and took off westbound on 5th Avenue, where it hit another vehicle in the intersection of 5th Avenue and Pasqua Street.

Police say the driver of the hit vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, was not injured.

Four men from the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody. Police did not find a firearm at the scene.

Police say they are still gathering information about the collision and it's not known if any charges will be laid.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.