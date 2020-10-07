Regina police sound all-clear after bomb threat at Cornwall Centre

Regina police have determined that a phoned-in bomb threat concerning a downtown shopping mall poses no threat to public safety. A man who said he was in the mall called police with the threat at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police cleared out the Cornwall Centre, located on the 2100 block of 11th Avenue, and mall security cordoned off the building while police assessed the validity of the bomb threat.

Officers and security personnel searched the mall areas and did not find any explosive device or suspicious package.

Police worked with the property's management and building security and used a Regina Police Service Canine team specifically trained in explosive detection.

The call was cleared shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information that could assist police, they are asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).