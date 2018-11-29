Regina police chief considering compromise after Machiskinic family demands release of RCMP review

Nadine Machiskinic's family is still pushing for answers almost four years after her death.

Machiskinic's aunt, Delores Stevenson, brought the issue to November's Board of Police Commissioners meeting in Regina Wednesday. Stevenson called for the release of an RCMP report looking at how Regina police handled Machiskinic's case.

"I feel like there needs to be transparency and there needs to be accountability to the general public, to myself and my family," Stevenson told reporters.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Monday that the police service would not release the RCMP report.

A portrait of Nadine Machiskinic displayed at a previous news conference held by her family. (CBC News)

Machiskinic, a 29-year-old Indigenous mother of four, was discovered fatally injured after she fell 10 storeys down a laundry chute at the Delta Hotel on Jan. 10, 2015.

I've been continually asking and asking and asking and the fact that I still, at the end of the day, have to ask to see another report is ridiculous. - Delores Stevenson

It took 60 hours after Machiskinic's death for police to be notified. The delay was blamed on an initial belief that Machiskinic died from an overdose.

By the time police went to survey the scene at the Delta, the area where Machiskinic was found had been cleaned by staff.

Stevenson said she thinks there could be some level of compromise, but she's not sure what the would look like. She said right now, she still feels a lot of mistrust.

"I feel like I need to see actual reports because I've been asking to see reports for the last three years," she said.

"I've been continually asking and asking and asking and the fact that I still, at the end of the day, have to ask to see another report is ridiculous."

Stevenson said police releasing the report would also help with reconciliation and building trust with Indigenous people.

Chief Bray said he is considering whether there may be some compromise, such as releasing parts of the report, but said he isn't certain what that would look like.

According to Bray, the RCMP's report into the investigation is not long. He said it consists of an executive summary of the review with some recommendations attached to it.

"I'll start with, let's look at the those recommendations, and see if that's something we can share with the family and publicly," he told reporters after the meeting.

Stevenson said the review should be shared with her family, even if it isn't released to the general public.

With files from Kendall Latimer and Stephanie Taylor.