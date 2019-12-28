Regina police chief backs officer who ticketed sleepy driver at train crossing

Regina's chief of police says the officer who handed out a ticket to a driver who was caught sleeping at a train crossing was using his discretion to do his job.

The driver was issued a $280 ticket by Const. Mike Seel on Jan. 3 because after the train passed, the arms at the crossing went up but the driver's vehicle at the front of the lane didn't move.

After Seel tweeted about the scenario, a debate ensued online over whether the ticket was deserved or not. The tweet quickly had over 100 comments on Seel's Twitter feed alone.

As well, more than 300 people registered their opinions on CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page.

I agree with most, ticket was unnecessary. A simple warning and a good laugh would have sufficed. Trains are LONG, life is sometimes hard and we could all us a 20 minute nap! I’d say he was using his time well. Do the right thing and rip up the ticket. —@BonnieGorski6 Naps while your vehicle is in the lanes of traffic is NOT okay. While people defend this I don't understand 😧 —@KPInspire Idk what is wrong with alot of you folks saying that a ticket was too harsh. If the person was too tired they shouldn't have been behind the wheel. Driving when your exhausted is just as dangerous as driving drunk or high... —@03Boege <a href="https://t.co/BRAvtQNYZj">pic.twitter.com/BRAvtQNYZj</a> —@DarleneCech

Chief Evan Bray said he wasn't part of the investigation but leaves ticketing to the discretion of each officer.

Bray said there was a similar debate a few years ago when a driver was ticketed for going too slow on Ring Road.

"I'm not going to speculate on whether or not the ticket should have been written. That's why we hire able-bodied, professional police officers that have the capability of using discretion," Bray told reporters on Monday. "Const. Seel is a very accomplished traffic officer. He's written thousands of tickets.

"He felt the need in that case that a ticket was warranted and so at the end of the day that's why officers are out there doing their job and they exercise discretion on a daily basis."

Seel also defended his decision online, saying the lane was stopped for 15 seconds after the arms of the crossing sign went up.