Regina police chief says more information needed about arrest video

The chief of the Regina Police Service said he is waiting for more information about a video that was circulating on social media of an arrest made by Regina police officers.

The video — which has since been taken down — shows RPS members chasing down a person who was fleeing before pushing the man to the ground.

It also shows two officers holding the man on the ground, a third watching without taking any further action and then a fourth officer joining the fray and immediately appearing to drop a knee onto the grounded suspect multiple times.

Chief Evan Bray said officers were dispatched early in the morning on December 13th to men allegedly rushing into a home with firearms. Police eventually found and stopped the suspect's vehicle and arrested multiple people inside. Four people were arrested while one fled.

Officers were told by those arrested that the man running away was high on meth, Bray said. The man was found and arrested.

"I can't speak to what those officers were thinking or were going through during that arrest," Bray said. "There will be a complete investigation."

The Public Complaints Commission will investigate if the officers acted appropriately. If they didn't, Bray said the force will work to correct that behaviour.

Crowchild said the man appeared incapacitated after he was arrested, despite running and appearing to be in full control of his body just a few minutes earlier. (Lucifer Morningstar/YouTube)

Originally, two videos were posted to a neighbourhood watch Facebook group. The video was from a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood and captured the moments before, during and after the arrest. Carmel Crowchild — a member of the neighbourhood watch Facebook group — filed a complaint with police on Monday morning about the arrest.

The Public Complaints Commission will speak with witnesses, everyone involved and determine whether the actions were justified, Bray said. Officers are trained in how to properly make an arrest, he said.

"I don't think I can determine by watching that video with whether or not the approved or trained techniques were used," Bray said.

"I wasn't there so I don't know," Bray said. "We'll have to get a complete understanding of what every officer's role was to determine why we needed three officers, for example, to make that arrest."