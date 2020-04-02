Regina police chief announces phone line to report possible health order violations
Gatherings of 10+ people have been banned, international travelers must self-isolate for 14 days
The Regina Police Service's chief of police announced a phone line for city residents to call and report possible violations of a public health order.
The order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, unless they all live in the same home, and mandates that anyone returning from international travel self-isolate immediately upon return for 14 days.
WATCH: Chief Evan Bray provides new information on the mandated <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> Public Health Order.<br><br>A new 24 hour phone line has been launched for those who wish to report an alleged violation of the order. Police will work with Public Health to investigate reports.<br><br>☎️1-855-559-5502 <a href="https://t.co/DkzSszwBtu">pic.twitter.com/DkzSszwBtu</a>—@reginapolice
"The good news is we now have a 1-800 line set up to take those complaints, if you have a concern," Evan Bray said in a short video posted to the RPS website and social media Wednesday evening.
The phone line will be open 24 hours a day and public health workers will take the complaints and lead the investigations, though RPS officers will assist, Bray said.
Limiting large gatherings of people during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to keeping the health system from going over capacity, or flattening the curve, he added.
