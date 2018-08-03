2 men arrested after traffic stop leads to crash in Regina

Two men are in Regina police custody after an attempt to arrest a wanted man led to a crash.

Police said an unmarked patrol car pulled over a vehicle with the wanted man inside it in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

While police were about to take the man into custody, the driver of the vehicle backed up and hit the unmarked car.

The wanted man then fled on foot but was chased down and arrested.

The driver continued going in reverse, then turned around and then began speeding away, police said. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle blew through two stop signs and then collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Rae Street, police said. No one was injured.

The driver of the car is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The wanted man was taken into custody on warrants for break and enter, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and breaching his conditions/probation.