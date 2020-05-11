Regina police charge two men with manufacturing guns and gun parts via computer

Two men in Regina are charged with trafficking and manufacturing prohibited weapons in a case police described as having "alarming implications for public safety."

Gregg Joshua Meyer of Fillmore, Sask., and Jonathan Joseph Yurkoski of Regina, both aged 37, were expected in court on a long list of firearms charges Monday.

Police said it began Friday after two groups quarrelling over social media took their fight out into the streets. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Edgar Street after someone reported gunfire.

Investigators said there had been a confrontation in a suite there, but that the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Sophisticated gun and parts manufacturing

A follow-up investigation led police to a home on Fines Drive, where they saw a person they thought may have been involved in the original altercation. The suspect left in a vehicle and police pulled them over. Officers found gun parts and bullets in the vehicle, police said.

Meanwhile, officers searched the home on Fines Drive and several vehicles. Police said they discovered evidence that guns and gun parts were being manufactured and sold. Police said there was evidence parts were made using a computer.

Meyer and Yurkoski were arrested and charged with several firearms offences.

Two males teens, 15 and 16, were charged with mischief in relation to the altercation Friday.