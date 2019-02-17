Regina police charge 37-year-old man in city's first homicide of 2019

Police have charged a 37-year-old Regina man in relation to the city's first homicide of the year.

Christopher Dillin Braun has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Morris Poitras, 27, from Fort Qu'Appelle, according to a police news release.

Poitras's body was found in the early morning hours on Feb. 14.

Officers had responded to the 800 block of Montague Street for a routine call when they discovered his body in the area. EMS attended the scene and confirmed Poitras was dead.

Braun is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.