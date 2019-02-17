Regina police charge 37-year-old man in city's first homicide of 2019
Police have charged a 37-year-old Regina man in relation to the city's first homicide of the year.
Charge relate to death of Morris Poitras from Fort Qu'Appelle
Christopher Dillin Braun has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Morris Poitras, 27, from Fort Qu'Appelle, according to a police news release.
Poitras's body was found in the early morning hours on Feb. 14.
Officers had responded to the 800 block of Montague Street for a routine call when they discovered his body in the area. EMS attended the scene and confirmed Poitras was dead.
Braun is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.