Regina police charge 31-year-old man after improvised explosive found downtown

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges after police were alerted to an improvised explosive downtown.

Officers were flagged by three men on 11th Avenue and Rose Street around 3:44 p.m. CST on Saturday, according to a news release from police.

The men told police they found a suspicious package in front of a downtown business, although the release didn't indicate where the business is located.

Officers were given a bag containing four containers filled with fluid and what appeared to be a wick tied to each.

Police then searched the area but didn't find any other suspicious items. However, security personnel at the business helped identify the suspect using surveillance video, which showed him carrying a bag that matched the one left outside of the business.

In the video, police say it appears the suspect left the bag when he saw a police car in the area on an unrelated matter.

Further investigation found the fluid in the containers was combustible/explosive.

The suspect, Lyndon Adrian Chamberlin, was then found and arrested without incident.

Chamberlin is facing numerous charges, including making or possessing an explosive substance, unlawful possession of explosives and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.