Regina police charge man after computers, cash, gift cards stolen from charity

Regina police say they have made an arrest after computers, cash and gift cards were stolen from a local charity.

Carmichael Outreach helps people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Last month, someone broke into the building located at 1510 12th Ave. and made off with cash, cheques made out to the charity that were yet to be cashed, $400 in Co-op gift cards, $300 in other gift cards, two laptops and a credit card.

There was security camera footage, and an investigation led police to charge a 34-year-old Regina man.

Officers caught up with him at the Regina Correctional Centre. He was being remanded in custody in connection with other property crimes that had yet to be dealt with by the courts.

The man appeared in the provincial court Thursday morning charged with breaking and entering and theft in connection with the Carmichael incident.

He's also charged with breaching his release conditions and possession of a credit card obtained by crime.

Regina police told CBC News that much of the stolen property has yet to be recovered. Police continue to investigate.