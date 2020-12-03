Regina police charge 37-year-old man in relation to string of storage unit break-ins

A 37-year-old man has been charged after several storage units were broken into, police say.

The break-ins happened on the 400 block of Maxwell Crescent, the 100 block of Dewdney Avenue and the 400 block of Henderson Drive from Oct. 28 to Nov. 27.

Police say various high-value tools, household items and vehicle parts were stolen.

Police arrested the suspect on Saturday and carried out search warrants at three different locations — a home on Boyce Street, a storage locker on the 400 block of Maxwell Crescent and a Pontiac Grand Prix car.

Police say officers found stolen property from seven different storage units.

The 37-year-old is facing numerous charges, including seven counts of break and enter.

He has been released with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 11.