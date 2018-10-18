Regina police charge former doctor with 5th count of sexual assault

A former doctor is facing another charge of sexual assault stemming an incident involving one of his female patients.

Regina police charged Sylvester Ukabam, 73, following an investigation into a fifth reported assault.

The 42-year-old woman alleges Ukabam "sexually assaulted her, under the pretense of conducting a physical examination, even though the so-called examination had nothing to do with the patient's medical complaint," according to a press release.

Police charged Ukabam with four counts of sexual assault in November. At the time, police said the charges resulted from a lengthy investigation that started when a woman reported him to police in 2017.

"An adult female alleged her doctor sexually assaulted her, under the pretence of conducting a physical examination, in spite of her protests that the so-called examination was unnecessary and unwanted," police said in a news release.

The investigator then found three other women had made similar complaints with Saskatchewan's College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Ukabam was a gastroenterology specialist working in downtown Regina. He struck a deal with the regulatory body and agreed to relinquish his medical licence and never practice medicine again effective Dec.9 , 2018.

The college agreed not to proceed with its investigation. Police say the alleged assaults happened during a five-year period between 2010 and 2015.

The case against Ukabam is before Provincial Court in Regina.

Regina Police say new information on this case will be accepted, but the fifth charge concludes the investigation at this time.