Regina police charge 1 man, 2 boys with attempted murder after 2 men found with apparent stab wounds

Regina police have charged a man and two boys with attempted murder after two people were found with apparent stab wounds.

On Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. CST police were called to an alley in the 1500 block of Retallack Street. for a report of an injured man, according to a police news release.

A member of the canine unit found a 41 year-old man who was bleeding profusely from several apparent stab wounds.

Officers provided first aid to the man until EMS could transport him to hospital.

Police then found a second man, 49, who appeared to have also sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

Additional officers were called in and set up a perimeter around the area. They found two suspects who were arrested without incident.

Further investigation led police to a third suspect believed to be in a home in the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

Police said they entered the house with a warrant and arrested the suspect without incident.

A 37-year-old man and two boys have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder — along with break, enter and commit robbery — as a result.

They all made their first court appearance on Monday morning.